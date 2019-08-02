BREAKING: Crews on scene at Fraser Coast bushfire

The Bauple bushfire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

FIREFIGHTERS are battling to control a bushfire in Bauple.

Fire crews are at the scene of the blaze near the Bruce Hwy and Chapmans Rd in Bauple, south of Tiaro.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they should call 000 immediately.