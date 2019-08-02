Menu
The Bauple bushfire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.
BREAKING: Crews on scene at Fraser Coast bushfire

Jessica Lamb
by
2nd Aug 2019 1:58 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are battling to control a bushfire in Bauple.

Fire crews are at the scene of the blaze near the Bruce Hwy and Chapmans Rd in Bauple, south of Tiaro.

The fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they should call 000 immediately.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

