BREAKING: Crews on scene of disturbance in bank

Eliza Wheeler
| 9th May 2017 10:44 AM
BREAKING: Two men have caused a scene in a Fraser Coast bank.
BREAKING: Two men have caused a scene in a Fraser Coast bank. Jordan Philp

EMERGENCY services have responded to a disturbance at the National Australia Bank in Pialba.

Police and paramedics were called to the bank in Central Ave just after 10am on Tuesday.

It is believed two men who were known to each other started to argue inside the bank.

A witness, Luke, who was inside the bank at the time said he saw the incident unfold between the two men.

"He said something to him and he just set off," Luke told the Chronicle.

"He just started banging on, started swearing and abusing the women in there."

More to come

