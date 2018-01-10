Menu
FOOTAGE: Man tells of moment plane came down

Mikayla Haupt
Crystal Jones
by and

UPDATE 12.34PM: Emergency services have confirmed that a man has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition following this morning's aircraft incident. 

A close up of the plane that crashed at Pacific Haven near Burrum Heads.
A close up of the plane that crashed at Pacific Haven near Burrum Heads. Valerie Horton

It is believed the plane clipped the home's roof when it crashed at Pacific Haven near Burrum Heads between Buxton and Howard. 

Paramedics are treating a patient following a light aircraft incident.
Paramedics are treating a patient following a light aircraft incident. Annie Perets

EARLIER: Bruce McGill was out the back of his house having coffee when the ultra-light aircraft went down.

The Pacific Haven resident said he heard a massive bang when the plane hit the tree.

"It crashed in a paddock, about 300m from the strip," he told the NewsMail. 

The crash happened in Pacific Haven.
The crash happened in Pacific Haven.

"I believe it clipped the tree - police are there now doing an investigation.

"I'd say it would be in someone's backyard."

Mr McGill said he believes the patient managed to get himself out of plane, but has a leg injury.

"It's not fatal," he said.

PLANE DOWN: A light aircraft has crashed at Pacific Haven. Photo: Channel 7 Wide Bay.
PLANE DOWN: A light aircraft has crashed at Pacific Haven. Photo: Channel 7 Wide Bay. Channel 7 Wide Bay

Having lived near the airstrip for six years, he said he'd never heard of anything like this happening, but can't vouch for events prior to his residency.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are rushing to the scene of a plane crash near Burrum Heads between Buxton and Howard.

Around 11am an ultra-light plane came down too fast at Pacific Haven. 

It is believed there was one man on board, in his late 50s. 

The plane clipped trees as it landed and the man has suffered severe cuts to his leg and a cut to his forehead.

The downed plane is situated behind a home - about a metre from the back of the house. 

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service told the NewsMail that paramedics were on scene as of 11.45, assessing a man for head and ankle injuries. 

More to come

