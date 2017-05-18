Head-on: Woman in hospital after serious Bruce Hwy crash

1.40PM: A WOMAN was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash.

The head-on crash involving a car and truck, occurred on the Bruce Highway near the Seven Mile Rd intersection at Owanyilla.

Emergency crews at the scene of a crash on the Bruce Highway near the Seven Mile Rd intersection at Owanyilla. Carlie Walker

Paramedics said the woman, who sustained pelvic and leg fractures, was airlifted in a serious but stable condition.

A truck driver was taken to Maryborough Hospital via ambulance to be treated for shock.

There was also a dog in the woman's 4WD which was uninjured.

Scene from the serious Bruce Hwy crash near Tinana: Traffic has started moving on a side road next to the Bruce Hwy

1.20PM: Diversions are in place after a two vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway near Tinana.

The two vehicle crash involving a truck, happened along the Bruce Highway at Owanyilla near the Seven Mile Rd intersection.

Traffic is being diverted onto the old Bruce Highway.

#Owanyilla: serious truck and car crash at 11.55am. Bruce Hwy is closed and motorists should avoid the area. Two patients. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) May 18, 2017

Police said there would only be minor delays.

It's believed the truck driver is uninjured.

12.45PM: The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash near Tinana.

A car and truck collided at the corner of the Bruce Highway and Peterson Rd at Owanyilla.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter has landed at the scene.

All emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews have arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Tinana.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person is currently trapped.

The crash happened along the Bruce Highway at Owanyilla near the Seven Mile Rd intersection.

More to come.