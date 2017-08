Motorcyclist busted at 100kmh on Esplanade

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a two car crash on the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough.

The crash happened just after 10am.

A 25-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were involved in the head-on crash.

It appears they have suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened at the detour section at roadworks north of Pineapple Hill.

It was a low speed crash.