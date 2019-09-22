Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural firefighters on the way to a blaze.
Rural firefighters on the way to a blaze. Alistair Brightman
News

BREAKING: Crews work to contain Coast bushfire

Jessica Lamb
by
22nd Sep 2019 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of a bushfire burning near Maryborough.

The blaze, near Jumpo Creek at Bidwill Rd and Diagonal Rd in Bidwill, broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Four crews are currently on scene, with one more on the way.

Firefighters are working to control the fire and smoke may affect nearby areas.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.　

bidwill fcemergency fcfire fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    FIRE WARNING: School holiday safety campaign launches

    premium_icon FIRE WARNING: School holiday safety campaign launches

    News As the Fraser Coast's fire ban has been extended out until midnight October 4, an awareness campaign aimed at making residents better prepared has launched

    BREAKING: Crash closes Maryborough street

    premium_icon BREAKING: Crash closes Maryborough street

    News Paramedics accessed three people at the scene

    PLAYERS TO WATCH: Fraser Coast players in tonight's match

    premium_icon PLAYERS TO WATCH: Fraser Coast players in tonight's match

    News Six Fraser Coast players to watch in tonight's match