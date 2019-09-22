BREAKING: Crews work to contain Coast bushfire

Rural firefighters on the way to a blaze.

Rural firefighters on the way to a blaze. Alistair Brightman

FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of a bushfire burning near Maryborough.

The blaze, near Jumpo Creek at Bidwill Rd and Diagonal Rd in Bidwill, broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Four crews are currently on scene, with one more on the way.

Firefighters are working to control the fire and smoke may affect nearby areas.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.