UPDATE: TWO people have been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

One with an arm injury and the other with seat belt related injuries.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS including critical care officers are on scene assessing multiple patients following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Banksia St and Long St at Point Vernon at 2.07pm.

The Chronicle understands one of the vehicles rolled in the incident.

More to come.