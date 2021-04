Two people are being assessed at the scene.

UPDATE, 4.30PM: Two patients have been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after a two-car crash at Pialba.

EARLIER: Critical care paramedics are at the scene of a two-car crash in Pialba.

The crash happened about 3.05pm on Islander Rd and Nissen St on Saturday.

