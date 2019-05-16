Menu
Croc sighting at Harbour Beach
Breaking

WATCH: Crocodile closes popular Mackay beach

Rainee Shepperson
by
16th May 2019 10:56 AM | Updated: 12:05 PM

A THREE metre crocodile has forced the closure of Mackay Harbour Beach.

Mackay lifeguard Dyllan Kidman said he spotted the crocodile lying on the beach about 9.45am, near the red and yellow flags.

It comes after a crocodile was sighted at Bucasia Beach yesterday.

Mr Kidman said he then witnessed the crocodile move back into water, heading towards the marina.

"The waves were pretty rough so I think the croc had come onto the beach for a rest," he said.

"Around 10am it swam off towards the Marina, so we want everyone to stay away from the Harbour until further notice."

 

Mackay Harbour Beach has been closed due to a crocodile sighting.
Mackay Harbour Beach has been closed due to a crocodile sighting. Contributed

Mr Kidman said the last time he spotted a crocodile was at Christmas time at Lamberts beach.

"The croc that time was about 3m as well, and it actually launched out of the water to try and grab someone's dog."

Residents are urged to take caution and stay away from the beach.

