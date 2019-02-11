Menu
BREAKING: Cyclist struck by car in Maryborough

Carlie Walker
by
11th Feb 2019 5:15 PM
A CYCLIST has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after he was struck by a car in Maryborough.

Paramedics attended the scene of the crash, which happened on the ramp at the corner of Alma St and the Bruce Highway about 4.13pm.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the man had suffered minor injuries.

She said he had injuries to his left hip as well as shoulder pain.

He was in a stable condition.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

