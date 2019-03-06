BREAKING: Cyclist and car crash Scarness
UPDATE 9.45AM:
A FEMALE cyclist is on her way to hospital after a car and bike crash in Scarness.
The Chronicle understands the male driver was not taken to hospital.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
UPDATE 9.35AM:
PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a car and bike crash on the Esplanade at Scarness.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed emergency crews were alerted at 9.20am.
A male with unknown injuries and a woman in her 40s with soft tissue injuries are being treated at the scene.
EARLIER:
A CYCLIST is trapped after being hit by a car in Hervey Bay.
Queensland Fire and Emergency services are on the scene on the Esplanade in Scarness near Enzo's on the Beach.
More to come.