Firefighters are on the scene of a car crash in Scarness where a cyclist is trapped.
BREAKING: Cyclist and car crash Scarness

Jessica Cook
Jessica Lamb
by and
6th Mar 2019 9:32 AM
UPDATE 9.45AM:

A FEMALE cyclist is on her way to hospital after a car and bike crash in Scarness.

The Chronicle understands the male driver was not taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

UPDATE 9.35AM:

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a car and bike crash on the Esplanade at Scarness.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed emergency crews were alerted at 9.20am.

A male with unknown injuries and a woman in her 40s with soft tissue injuries are being treated at the scene.

EARLIER:

A CYCLIST is trapped after being hit by a car in Hervey Bay.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services are on the scene on the Esplanade in Scarness near Enzo's on the Beach.

More to come.

