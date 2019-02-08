BREAKING: Date announced for first Tobruk dives

UNDER THE SEA: Photos reveal what the Tobruk looks like as she rests on the sea floor.

IN JUST 17 days, divers will be able to take in the sight of the ex-HMAS Tobruk when the site officially opens to the public.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch was in Hervey Bay to make the announcement on Friday and said hundreds of people had already expressed their interest in exploring the dive site.

"The wreck is expected to generate about $1.7 million for the local economy annually and support between 20 to 30 jobs in the region," she said.

The dive site is located between Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

Ten additional holes have been cut into the side of the ship to help provide natural light and improve access for divers.

The adjustments were made after the Tobruk came to rest on its side after it was scuttled.

From Friday people will be able to book a dive in preparation for the first dives at the site.

"Following the scuttling last year, the ship has been transformed into a magnificent marine ecosystem, providing homes and shelter for hundreds of species of fish, including grouper, trevally and wrasse along with molluscs, hard corals and various species of ray," Ms Enoch said.

Dive operator Ed Gibson from Hervey Bay Dive Centre said he was looking forward to taking people out to see the amazing wreck.

He has already dived the site and described what he saw as spectacular.

