BREAKING: Date set for Division 10 by-election

Division 10 residents will head back to the polls on July 21 to decide who their new councillor will be.

A DATE for the next by-election on the Fraser Coast has been set.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland confirmed to the Chronicle residents in Division 10 will go back to the polls on Saturday, July 21 to determine their new divisional councillor.

A notice of election is expected to be issued on June 23.

Unlike the mayoral by-election last month, only residents in Division 10 of the Fraser Coast will cast their vote.

The division was vacated by councillor George Seymour after he was elected mayor of the Fraser Coast on May 5.