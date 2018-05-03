BREAKING: Decision in Loft appeal imminent

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft after his first court appearance.

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft after his first court appearance. Alistair Brightman

A DECISION in former mayor Chris Loft's bid to prove his sacking was unlawful, is expected Friday.

The decision will be handed down in Brisbane Supreme Court at 2.15pm, less than 24 hours before polling booths open for the mayoral by-election.

Mr Loft has maintained throughout the court process that he is confident of his chances.

The landmark court case, which will set a precedent for future battles between the State Government and local councils, has been overshadowed by another council in crisis.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has moved to dissolve the Ipswich City Council where mayor Andrew Antoniolli has been charged by the corruption watchdog.

Mr Loft also faces CCC charges, which he intends to fight, including misconduct, computer hacking and disclosing official secrets.

More to come.