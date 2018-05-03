Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft after his first court appearance.
Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft after his first court appearance. Alistair Brightman
Council News

BREAKING: Decision in Loft appeal imminent

Jessica Grewal
by
3rd May 2018 11:19 AM

A DECISION in former mayor Chris Loft's bid to prove his sacking was unlawful, is expected Friday.

The decision will be handed down in Brisbane Supreme Court at 2.15pm, less than 24 hours before polling booths open for the mayoral by-election.

Mr Loft has maintained throughout the court process that he is confident of his chances.

The landmark court case, which will set a precedent for future battles between the State Government and local councils, has been overshadowed by another council in crisis.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has moved to dissolve the Ipswich City Council where mayor Andrew Antoniolli has been charged by the corruption watchdog.

Mr Loft also faces CCC charges, which he intends to fight, including misconduct, computer hacking and disclosing official secrets.

More to come.

Related Items

Show More
chris loft fcccouncil fraud

Top Stories

    IPSWICH CRISIS: Minister moves to sack council

    IPSWICH CRISIS: Minister moves to sack council

    News Seven fraud charges laid against mayor Andrew Antoniolli were the final straw, with Minister Stirling Hinchliffe electing to dismiss the council.

    This is why you don't drive on the beach at high tide

    This is why you don't drive on the beach at high tide

    News Visitors have been urged to plan their trips properly

    Maryborough restaurant vows to reopen its doors

    premium_icon Maryborough restaurant vows to reopen its doors

    News While other businesses have shut forever.

    Local Partners