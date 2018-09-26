Breaking down walls with Akos

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: Art Space first resident artist Akos Juhasz with one of the works from an upcoming exhibition called 'Walls', which focuses on social issues.

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: Art Space first resident artist Akos Juhasz with one of the works from an upcoming exhibition called 'Walls', which focuses on social issues. Alistair Brightman

AKOS Juhasz considers it an artist's responsibility to put social issues on display to become a talking point.

The 44-year-old Hungarian-born artist is the first to be awarded a month-long residency at the Fraser Coast Creative Space and is using his time to create a new exhibition, Walls.

The nine-piece project, consisting of large canvas murals, is about social issues across history and challenging perceptions.

Mr Juhasz's creative partner from Hervey Bay, Susie Lewis, said his work was done with the intent to "take walls down” by re-visiting historical events.

"He is very much an artist who follows where his heart is and this particular exhibition carries his true voice.

"He is really focusing on how people treat each other.

"These pieces are all about treating others kindly and combating racism and hatred.

"In his life and career across Europe he has seen the way politics work and the implications of communism as well as fostering an interest in indigenous issues within Australia.”

The pieces are mixed media using materials including gold leaf, oil paints and acrylic.

Mr Juhasz insists on involving the community in his works.

A few weeks ago, kindergarten children were invited to help paint the background of one of the canvases.

"He gets them to paint with their hands and splatter things on the canvas as a background before he puts his fine art in the foreground... it really captures that lovely raw energy of the kids, which contributed to making his work more powerful,” Ms Lewis said.

"As part of the residency, Akos gives back to the community in talks and master classes, the last this Saturday.

"People who attend will get to graffiti a wall in one of his murals to contribute to the exhibition.”

Running this Saturday from 1pm-3.30pm at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, the Art Enrichment afternoon with Akos Juhasz will unveil additional works never before exhibited and establish the basis of the historical and social narrative of the collection.

It is a free event open to all ages but parents please note some of the works feature nudes and other adult themes.

The residency is courtesy of funding from the Regional Arts Development Fund in partnership with Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Regional Arts Fund in partnership with Flying Arts Alliance.

The Walls exhibition will be on display at the Hervey Bay Regional Galley from November 16.

On November 17, Mr Juhasz will host a floor talk with guest speakers and an interpretive "twist” to engage with the public about his works.