Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Dramatic manhunt underway in M’boro

Jessica Grewal
by
19th Sep 2018 10:20 AM

A MAJOR police operation is underway in Maryborough where a driver wearing a balaclava is understood to be on the run in a silver Mercedes.

Multiple units are involved in the search for the Mercedes with the registration 383 VLX.

Members of the public are urged not to approach the driver or vehicle and to call 000 immediately.

The search for the Mercedes unfolded during a chaotic morning for police.

The Chronicle understands the car swerved around a crash on Saltwater Creek Rd, where another manhunt was underway.

Crashes at the Saltwater Cr Rd and Pallas St intersections in Maryborough on Wednesday, September 19 around 10am.
Crashes at the Saltwater Cr Rd and Pallas St intersections in Maryborough on Wednesday, September 19 around 10am. Boni Holmes

The driver of the crashed car is understood to now be in custody. 

fccrime fcpolice fctraffic
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DEADLY VISITOR: 1.8m Coastal Taipan claims family pet

    premium_icon DEADLY VISITOR: 1.8m Coastal Taipan claims family pet

    Environment A rare and deadly coastal taipan was found in a suburban backyard near Hervey Bay on Monday after the family's dog was bitten and killed.

    Julieanne dreams of royal handshake

    premium_icon Julieanne dreams of royal handshake

    News "It would finish the dream I had of meeting them when I was 14."

    Sanctuary owner may have to put down dingoes

    premium_icon Sanctuary owner may have to put down dingoes

    News "They're wild animals and can't be rehomed...”

    Local Partners