BREAKING: Dramatic manhunt underway in M’boro

A MAJOR police operation is underway in Maryborough where a driver wearing a balaclava is understood to be on the run in a silver Mercedes.

Multiple units are involved in the search for the Mercedes with the registration 383 VLX.

Members of the public are urged not to approach the driver or vehicle and to call 000 immediately.

The search for the Mercedes unfolded during a chaotic morning for police.

The Chronicle understands the car swerved around a crash on Saltwater Creek Rd, where another manhunt was underway.

Crashes at the Saltwater Cr Rd and Pallas St intersections in Maryborough on Wednesday, September 19 around 10am. Boni Holmes

The driver of the crashed car is understood to now be in custody.