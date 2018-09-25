BREAKING: Driver flees the scene of crash

Tow truck clearing the wreckage of a crash on Boat Harbour Drive just after 4.30pm on Tuesday.

A DRIVER has fled the scene of a crash in Pialba

A male P-plater was travelling west on Boat Harbour Drive when his car collided with another car.

His car sustained damage to the front left hand side wheel and passenger's door and he waited for police to arrive.

Police confirmed the other car fled the scene of the crash.

Tow trucks are currently on scene as traffic is to one lane.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 4.30pm.

The male P-plater was uninjured.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.