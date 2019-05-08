Menu
UPDATE: Teen taken to M'boro Hospital after hit and run

Carlie Walker
by
8th May 2019 6:45 PM | Updated: 7:22 PM
UPDATE: A teenager has been taken to Maryborough Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene in Tinana.

Paramedics treated the 18 year old boy for arm injuries after a car struck the boy, who was riding a bike, about 6.17pm on Wednesday.

He was then transported to hospital for further treatment.

Police are investigating the incident.

EARLIER: A driver has left the scene of a crash after a teenage boy on a bike was struck by a car in Tinana.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the crash happened about 6.20pm.

Police were called the scene along with paramedics, but the vehicle had already driven off, the spokesman said.

The 18-year-old suffered arm injuries in the incident.

Police are investigating the crash.

