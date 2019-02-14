UPDATE: Debris has now been cleared from Torquay road

Police are at the scene of the incident on Boat Harbour Drive.

UPDATE: Debris has now been cleared from the road at the intersection of Denman's Camp Rd and Boat Harbour Drive at Torquay.

Traffic was delayed in the area for a lengthy period after the incident.

It is believed a truck lost its load while travelling in the area.

Traffic is now flowing normally.

EARLIER: Debris is covering part of the road on Boat Harbour Drive, at the intersection of Denman's Damp Rd, in Torquay.

Police are at the scene of the incident, which happened about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

It is unknown how the debris came to be on the road.

Traffic is delayed in the area and drivers are advised to avoid the scene if possible.