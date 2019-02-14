Menu
Drugs and drug utensils seized by officers during police operations in Howard.
Crime

Drugs seized, six charged in Howard police blitz

Blake Antrobus
by
12th Feb 2019 4:01 PM
SIX people will face court after being arrested during a police operation in the Howard and Burrum Heads area on Tuesday.

Officers from the Howard Station conducted the operation in the Pacific Haven and Burrum Heads area earlier today.

Six people were arrested on nine charges, including possession of drug utensils, produce dangerous drugs, unlicenced driving, disqualified driving and wilfully drive vehicle with noise/smoke.

A number of drugs and drug utensils were seized during the blitz.

All six will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in the coming weeks.

Howard Police Station officer-in-charge Sergeant Sergeant Neville Zarkovich said operations such as these are conducted regularly throughout the division.

"It is important to remind the community, that they can assist us by reporting any suspicious behaviour or information relating to illegal activity." Sgt Zarkovich said

