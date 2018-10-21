BREAKING: Duchess changes Fraser Island schedule

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, receives native flowers from 4-year-old Findlay Blue after she and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, officially opened the Taronga Institute of Science and Learning during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney last Tuesday.

QUEENSLAND royal watchers and fans have been left stunned by reports of a major change to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's planned visit to Fraser Island.

It comes as the Duchess was a no-show at an event in Sydney this morning.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will travel to Fraser Island but locals won't get the chance to see her after the palace confirmed she won't take part in any official engagements.

The Prime Minister's office responded to reports and confirmed that Ms Markle would not take part in the planned engagements on the island due to rough terrain.

It's understood the Duchess has not been suffering morning sickness but has been tired after a gruelling schedule of back-to-back official engagements.

The Duke of Sussex attended the cycling event at the Invictus Games alone this morning after a late finish at the opening ceremony last night.

Harry is reported to have told participants at the games that his wife was not unwell but was feeling tired.

The royal couple will touch down in Queensland tomorrow as part of their 16-day tour that will take in costs to Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands.

"It's been an exhausting week, and although the Duchess hasn't had any morning sickness, she has been very tired," Royal reporter Emily Andrews said on Twitter this morning.

It's no cruisy route for the royals to get to Fraser Island as they will be travelling by 4WD over the island.

Members of the media were warned last week that some of the trip either by ferry or off road on the island might require some travel sickness medication.

Prince Harry was left to hand out medals by himself this morning after Meghan didn't show up to an event in Sydney.

The couple was supposed to spend their first day attending Invictus Games events on and around Sydney Harbour.

However, Meghan missed the Invictus cycling medal presentation in Sydney's Domain this morning amid speculation over her health.

After a storm delayed the opening ceremony on Saturday night, Meghan decided not to attend the race with her husband and instead rest back at Admiralty House where the couple have been staying.

There was then speculation as to whether she would snub Prime Minister Scott Morrison at his Invictus reception lunch at the Pavilion Restaurant in the Domain where the Duchess was due to meet children and athletes.

However, she was eventually spotted sneaking in through the back door.

The Duchess of Sussex will attend the day's other events.

Kensington Palace confined earlier this week the couple was expecting their first child.

Read the original article here.