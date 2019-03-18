Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager will face Bundaberg children’s court after an alleged attack on an elderly man this morning.
A teenager will face Bundaberg children’s court after an alleged attack on an elderly man this morning.
Breaking

Breaking: Elderly couple attacked in their home

Emma Reid
by
18th Mar 2019 9:02 PM

A 17-YEAR-old boy will face the Bundaberg Children's Court later this month charged with serious assault and burglary after being arrested by police this morning.

 

It is alleged the 17-year-old was in company of a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl when they forced their way into a house on Honeybee Court, Avenell Heights between 1.30am and 2am.

 

The occupants of the house were at home asleep at the time.

 

The 74-year-old male victim has woken and has chased the youths from the house.

 

It will further be alleged the boy became involved in a physical altercation where the victim has sustained facial injuries and suspected broken ribs.

 

The two girls have been charged with burglary.

 

Anyone with information can contact police or phone Policelink 131 444

assault avenell heights bundaberg queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    HISTORY: Link between grisly murder and tragic suicide

    premium_icon HISTORY: Link between grisly murder and tragic suicide

    News The prisoners then stole what they could, including money and horses, before leaving the scene.

    AHOY THERE: Notorious visitors are back in the Bay

    premium_icon AHOY THERE: Notorious visitors are back in the Bay

    News Walk on board during inspections days this month.

    A remarkable woman is changing lives on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon A remarkable woman is changing lives on the Fraser Coast

    Health Jaimie De Salis OAM has changed the future for hundreds of people.