BREAKING: Eleven fire crews on scene at Tandora fire

ELEVEN fire crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Tandora, east of Dundathu.

The fire broke out on Tandora Rd around 2.45pm on March 5, with emergency services conducting backburning to prevent the further spread of the fire.

The fire is burning within containment lines and there is no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are continuing to monitor the situation overnight.

Residents in the area may be affected by smoke overnight and should close windows and doors if suffering from a respiratory condition.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should contact 000 immediately.