Rollover at Gunalda: Emergency crews have attended the scene of a rollover at Gunalda on the Bruce Hwy earlier today

A UTE has rolled on the Gunalda Range while travelling south on the Bruce Highway just before 1.30pm today.

Queensland ambulance and emergency, fire and rescue officers have arrived at the scene, but it is unclear how many people are in the car and if they are injured.

One lane of the two south bound lanes is closed, but the other remains open, as does the north bound lane.

Traffic is flowing freely.

More information as it comes.

Gunalda crash: A ute travelling south towards Gympie rolled on the Bruce Hwy.