Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of the crash at Torquay.
The scene of the crash at Torquay.
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman suffers neck injury in Bay crash

Carlie Walker
3rd Sep 2020 1:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A woman has been taken to hospital suffering neck pain after a crash at Torquay.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of Bideford and Exeter streets on Thursday.

EARLIER: Emergency service crews are at the scene of a crash at the corner of Bideford and Exeter Streets in Torquay.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the two-car crash happened about 12.54pm on Thursday.

The Chronicle understands one person has been taken to hospital and another to the Hervey Bay Police Station. 

More to come.

More Stories

fccrash paramedics torquay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Hoons filmed tearing up the beach for 30 minutes

        Premium Content WATCH: Hoons filmed tearing up the beach for 30 minutes

        Crime Fury continues to grow over reckless, dangerous behaviour at Teewah Beach, south of Rainbow Beach.

        • 3rd Sep 2020 12:09 PM
        Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        Premium Content Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        News A staff member at an aged care home is one of two new cases of COVID-19 in...

        Failing to comply: In-home care provider hit with notice

        Premium Content Failing to comply: In-home care provider hit with notice

        Health A Sunshine Coast home care provider is one of five in Queensland to be hit with...

        IN COURT: 79 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 79 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today