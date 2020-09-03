BREAKING: Woman suffers neck injury in Bay crash

The scene of the crash at Torquay.

UPDATE: A woman has been taken to hospital suffering neck pain after a crash at Torquay.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of Bideford and Exeter streets on Thursday.

EARLIER: Emergency service crews are at the scene of a crash at the corner of Bideford and Exeter Streets in Torquay.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the two-car crash happened about 12.54pm on Thursday.

The Chronicle understands one person has been taken to hospital and another to the Hervey Bay Police Station.

