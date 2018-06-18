UPDATE: House gutted after fire tears through Granville home

Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Granville

Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Granville Carlie Walker

UPDATE: A Granville house has been left gutted after a fire tore through the house about 12.30pm on Monday.

Maryborough firefighter Andrew Madders said the house was "well involved" with flames when crews arrived at the scene.

"The original reports were that two children were located inside the premises, so the crews initial attack was to go through the front of the building for search and rescue," he said.

"However during the course of that action it was found that all person were accounted for."

Mr Madders said the flames were very intense.

"Crews were very hot inside the house," he said.

"It took approximately 30 minutes to extinguish the fire."

About 2pm, crews were still at the house ensuring there were no hot spots that could reignite.

Mr Madders said the damage was considerable.

"The internal part of the building is fully gutted," he said.

EARLIER: Emergency services are currently at the scene of a house fire at Granville.

Several crews are battling the blaze which has gutted much of the house and continues to burn in the roof at the corner of Blackbourn and Puller Streets.

An ambulance is on scene however, the Chronicle understands no one has been injured.

Police are interviewing witnesses including the owner who was not at home when the fire broke out.

More to come.