Car crash at the corner of Main St and Urraween Rd
Car crash at the corner of Main St and Urraween Rd
BREAKING: Emergency crews at car rollover in Bay

Jessica Grewal
by
23rd Jul 2020 1:59 PM
EMERGENCY Services are at the scene of a car rollover in Hervey Bay.

The crash happened on the corner of Main St and Urraween Rd about 1.45pm.

More to come 

