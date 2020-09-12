UPDATE: Two injured in single-vehicle rollover on Bruce Hwy

UPDATE, 12AM: Two people have been included in a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway.

The crash happened at Tobanlea, near Duckinwilla.

Both lanes were shut for a brief time.

Two people were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Torbanlea.

The crash happened on the Bruce Highway.

The crash happened about 11.30pm in Saturday.

All lanes are currently blocked and delays are expected.

