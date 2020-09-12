UPDATE: Two injured in single-vehicle rollover on Bruce Hwy
UPDATE, 12AM: Two people have been included in a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway.
The crash happened at Tobanlea, near Duckinwilla.
Both lanes were shut for a brief time.
Two people were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.
EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Torbanlea.
The crash happened on the Bruce Highway.
The crash happened about 11.30pm in Saturday.
All lanes are currently blocked and delays are expected.
More to come.