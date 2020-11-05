Menu
BREAKING: Paramedics at scene of truck rollover on Bruce Hwy

Carlie Walker
by
5th Nov 2020 7:57 AM
UPDATE: One patient is being assessed after a truck rolled in Tinana on Thursday morning.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the driver of the vehicle had been able to remove himself from the truck and was being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are headed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

The crash happened at Tinana near the Puma Service Station, according to initial information. 

The crash happened about 7.45am.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

More to come.

