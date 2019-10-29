Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Serious crash at Pine Creek
News

UPDATE: One critical in Childers Rd crash, delays expected

Geordi Offord
Mikayla Haupt
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
29th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11AM: Emergency crews are still on scene at a serious crash on Childers Rd at Pine Creek. 

A QAS spokesman said paramedics treated a patient with critical injuries and another declined transport to hospital.  

Meanwhile, at Farnsfield a man has been treated for chest injuries after a tractor and trailer incident. 

A 38-year-old man was working on the back of the tractor before one of the bins fell and trapped him between it and the wheel. 

The LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter is on its way to the scene.  

Emergency crews on the scene at a crash on Childers Rd at Pine Creek.
Emergency crews on the scene at a crash on Childers Rd at Pine Creek.

Update 10.45am: Drivers along Childers Rd can expect delays with the road closed in both directions following a serious multi-vehicle crash at Pine Creek. 

At the moment cars are slowly being directed around the crash but QPS are expected to set up a road block and detour at Apple Tree Creek.  

A QPS spokesman said that the crash involved three cars and a truck. 

Ergon Energy are also on scene. 

UPDATE: Emergency services are responding to two serious incidents happening simultaneously south of Bundaberg.  

The LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a machinery incident at Farnsfield. 

At 9.55am emergency services were called to the scene on Tramway and Pitts Rds. 

Paramedics are on scene treating a male patient.  

Emergency services are also on scene at a serious crash on Childers Rd at Pine Creek. 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a serious crash on Childers Rd.

It is understood multiple vehicles have crashed near the forestry area at Pine Creek.

A QAS spokesman confirmed that authorities were called to the scene at 9.55am.

All services are responding.

More to come.

car crash childers rd crash pine creek qas qfes qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fraser Coast motor tourism revved up after Torque Fest

    premium_icon Fraser Coast motor tourism revved up after Torque Fest

    Motor Sports The inaugural Torque Fest had rev head buzzing as more than 300 cars gathered at the showground.

    • 29th Oct 2019 10:30 AM
    TRIAL BEGINS: Ex-mayor fronts Bay court

    premium_icon TRIAL BEGINS: Ex-mayor fronts Bay court

    News Rolling coverage of ex Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft's trial today

    IN COURT: 30 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 30 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

    Committee to focus on creating new jobs in the region

    premium_icon Committee to focus on creating new jobs in the region

    News Next week a Regional Community Cabinet will be held in Maryborough