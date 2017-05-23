26°
News

Man taken to hospital after crash at notorious intersection

Amy Formosa
| 23rd May 2017 8:11 AM Updated: 8:54 AM

UPDATE: A man has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital following a two vehicle head-on crash in Hervey Bay. 

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the notorious Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Urraween Rd intersection about 8am on Tuesday.

EARLIER:  Crews have been called to a head-on crash at the notorious Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Urraween Rd intersection. 

Two ambulance crews are on their way to the scene.

The crash happened about 8am.

Police and fire crews are on their way. 

Roadworks are currently taking place at the intersection where the crash occurred. 

More to come.  

Topics:  crash fcemergency fcpolice maryborough hervey bay rd

