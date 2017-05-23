Man taken to hospital after crash at notorious intersection

UPDATE: A man has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital following a two vehicle head-on crash in Hervey Bay.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the notorious Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Urraween Rd intersection about 8am on Tuesday.

