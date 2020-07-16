UPDATE: Rescue chopper called in as four injured in crash

UPDATE: A rescue helicopter is on its way to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.

A police spokeswoman said the highway was currently closed in both directions.

Paramedics are at the scene of the two-vehicle crash and are assisting four patients.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Tiaro.

The crash happened about 7.30pm on Thursday.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said crews had just arrived and it was unclear how many patients needed assistance or if there were injuries.

The crash happened near the intersection of Tahiti Rd.

Both lanes of traffic are affected.