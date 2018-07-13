HE'S OUT: Man freed from sinkhole after-four hour ordeal

A 29-year-old man was freed after being trapped under mounds of sand for around five hours.

A 29-year-old man was freed after being trapped under mounds of sand for around five hours. Queensland Police

UPDATE: 2.45PM: AN ALMOST five-hour ordeal for a man trapped in a sinkhole on a Urangan beach has concluded.

At 2.45pm the 29-year-old man was freed from the 2m deep hole and carried away on a stretcher by paramedics.

It follows a rescue effort spanning four and a half hours involving about 30 council workers and emergency personnel.

Paramedics, firefighters and police arrived on the scene about 11.30am after witnesses called triple zero when they heard a man screaming for help.

The man became trapped in the sand dunes between Urangan Beach and the esplanade about 10.30am.

Bucket and shovels were first used in an attempt to free the man before council workers brought in an excavator to dig near the scene.

UPDATE 2.30PM: THE dramatic rescue of a 29-year-old man stuck in a sinkhole near the beach in Urangan has entered its fourth hour as emergency services and council workers continue their attempts to free the man.

A 30 metre exclusion zone has been set up around the sinkhole with about 10 council workers and 20 police, firefighters and paramedics at the scene.

Council workers were using an excavator to dig near the scene in an attempt to free the man, but work with the piece of machinery has stopped.

Paramedics have put the man, who has been visibly distressed throughout the ordeal, on a drip during the rescue attempt.

EARLIER 1PM: A dramatic rescue mission to save a 29-year-old man trapped in sand at Urangan could require the removal of nearby trees.

Council workers have arrived on scene with excavators to secure the area surrounding the trapped man.

He is now trapped at waist depth but emergency services are taking extreme caution to avoid any complications

It is believed a nearby tree will need to be removed.

EARLIER 11.45PM: A rescue mission to free a man trapped in a sinkhole is now underway in Urangan.

The 29-year-old local man is believed to be buried up to his neck after the ground collapsed underneath him along the sand dunes between Dayman Park and the Urangan Pier.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.30am after witnesses heard a man repeatedly screaming for help.

Bare hands and buckets will be used to dig him out of the 2m deep hole in the ground.

The man is in a stable condition however the operation to free him will not start until the ground around him has been secured.

The Chronicle has been told he was chasing a lizard before the ground collapsed underneath him.

