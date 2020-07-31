BREAKING: Emergency services at Bay unit fire

UPDATE, 9.50PM: A unit in Hunter St, Pialba, is "well involved" in fire a spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said.

Crews are currently at the scene of the blaze.

The spokeswoman said it was a block of six units.

It is unknown if any other units are at risk.

EARLIER: Emergency service crews are at the scene of a unit fire in Pialba.

The fire started on Hunter St.

Paramedics are standing by but no injuries have been reported.