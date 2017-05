Emergency services respond to a crash at Nissen St, Pialba.

EMERGENCY Services are currently at the scene of a crash in Urraween.

The Chronicle understands a car and motorbike collided about 11.10am.

1 patient stable to Hervey Bay Hospital after a motorcycle & vehicle incident on Nissen St #Urraween at 11.09am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) May 5, 2017

Traffic diversions are in place at the corner of Nissen St and Boat Harbour Dr.

One patient has been transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.