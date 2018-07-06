UPDATE: Reports of house fire turn out to be false alarm

UPDATE, 9.40PM: Reports of a house fire in Booral have turned out to be a false alarm.

A spokesman at Hervey Bay Fire Station said crews had attended a home in the Fraser Coast suburb, but a small vegetation fire that had ignited had been extinguished by the time they arrived.

There were no injuries and paramedics tasked to the fire were able to leave the scene.

Paramedics responded to reports of a house fire on Shore Road, #Booral. Nil injuries reported. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 6, 2018

EARLIER: Emergency service crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Booral.

It is not known what time the fire started.

Paramedics are at the scene of the fire at Shore Rd.

No injuries have been reported.

.More to come.