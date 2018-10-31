Menu
A tourist in a hire car has been involved in an accident in Maryborough after being in the country less than 24-hours.
Tourists walk away uninjured from two car crash in M'boro

Boni Holmes
Blake Antrobus
by and
31st Oct 2018 7:48 AM | Updated: 9:05 AM

UPDATE (9.05AM): TWO people are lucky to have escaped injury after a two-car crash in Maryborough on Wednesday morning.

The Chronicle understands the hire car, carrying two American tourists, was involved in a T-bone crash with a semi-trailer about 7.20am.

No-one was seriously injured.

EARLIER (7.48AM): EMERGENCY services are at the scene of an collision in Maryborough involving a semi trailer truck and at least one car.

The crash happened about 7.20am at the intersection of Kent Street and March Sts.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman told the Chronicle the number of injured is currently unknown.

More to come.

