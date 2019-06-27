Menu
The forensic crash unit is on scene at a serious crash.
The forensic crash unit is on scene at a serious crash. Kevin Farmer
UPDATE: Person critically injured following Emu Rd crash

Aden Stokes
by
27th Jun 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:42 AM
8.30PM: A PERSON has critical injuries following a serious single vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd.

At 4.11am, emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd and Mulgoodoo Rd, Nankin.  

A police spokesperson said the vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.  

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person was assessed on scene with critical injuries. Police are working to identify the patient.   

The forensic crash unit are on scene investigating.  

More to come.  

7AM: THE forensic crash unit are currently investigating a serious single vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd.

At 4.11am, emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd and Mulgoodoo Rd, Nankin.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person was assessed on scene with critical injuries but could not give any further details.

Police and two fire crews were also called to the scene.

The Emu Park Rd is blocked in one direction, motorist are advised to use the alternative route of Rockhampton Yeppoon Rd.

The forensic crash unit are on scene now investigating.

More to come.

