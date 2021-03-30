Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Indian head on Fraser Island. Picture Supplied
Indian head on Fraser Island. Picture Supplied
News

BREAKING: Family of four in Fraser Island rollover

Jessica Grewal
30th Mar 2021 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A family of four is being treated by paramedics after their car flipped on Fraser Island.

The rollover, at the Indian Head bypass track, was reported to emergency services about 2.34pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed two adults and two children, including a male child with head injuries, were being assessed.

All four were considered stable but the injured boy was also receiving precautionary treatment for spinal injuries.

A rescue helicopter remained on scene at 4pm.

More to come.

More Stories

fcbreaking fraser island rollover
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gunned down carjacker jailed for violent rampage

        Premium Content Gunned down carjacker jailed for violent rampage

        Crime A man whose violent crime spree ended in his leg being amputated after he was shot on the Bruce Highway has since attacked two inmates in jail.

        “Astounding he’s still alive”: Drug addict’s long history

        Premium Content “Astounding he’s still alive”: Drug addict’s long history

        News A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to 7.5 years in jail

        POLICE BEAT: List of break-ins, theft by suburbs, street

        Premium Content POLICE BEAT: List of break-ins, theft by suburbs, street

        News See where crimes have been happening in your area.

        UPDATE: Hervey Bay result linked to positive nurse

        Premium Content UPDATE: Hervey Bay result linked to positive nurse

        News The Chronicle understands the woman is linked to a positive case involving a nurse...