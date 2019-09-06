Menu
TRUCK FIRE: Emergency services attended a truck fire near Karara late last night. Jonno Colfs
BREAKING: Family taken to hospital after boat fire

Carlie Walker
6th Sep 2019 6:15 PM
FOUR people, including two children, have been taken to Maryborough Hospital after a boat caught on fire in the Mary River at Tiaro.

The incident happened about 4.10pm on Friday.

It is unknown how the fire started.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said a male had suffered burns to his arm and leg while a female had suffered superficial burns in the incident.

She said it was unclear which of the four had been injured in the blaze, but all of them were transported to Maryborough Hospital.

Fire crews attended the scene about 4.30pm and the fire was extinguished by 5pm with the boat secured to the bank.

