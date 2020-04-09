BREAKING: Fever clinic to be moved from Hervey Bay hospital

The Sports Precinct in Nikenbah will house the new fever clinic, the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service announced

The Sports Precinct in Nikenbah will house the new fever clinic, the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service announced Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay's fever clinic will move to the Sports Precinct to accommodate stricter social distancing guidelines.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service announced fever clinics in both Hervey Bay and Bundaberg would be moved from next Tuesday.

Maryborough's arrangements are unchanged.

A WBHHS spokeswoman said the move would allow hospital staff to provide drive-through testing at the Sports Precinct and follow "social distancing and infection control conditions".

"Walk-in testing will also be available," the spokeswoman said.

The clinic will be open from 11am until 7.30pm daily.