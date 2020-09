Emergency services are tending to a house fire at North Rockhampton. PICTURE: File photo

Emergency services are tending to a house fire at North Rockhampton. PICTURE: File photo

MULTIPLE units are responding to a reported house fire in North Rockhampton.

It is understood a structural fire broke out around 5.45pm out at a Waterloo St residence in Frenchville.

Early reports suggest the blaze first took hold on property’s upper-level.

QFES and QPS are currently en route.

Further information is unknown at this time.