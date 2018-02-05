Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Police investigating 'suspicious' M'boro fire

Blake Antrobus
Boni Holmes
by and

UPDATE (12:30PM): AUTHORITIES are treating the cause of a blaze at Maryborough's old St Stephen's hospital building as suspicious.

It follows a fire breaking out in the building about 10.40am on Monday.

Maryborough Fire Station officer Scott Castree said police and firefighters had not established the cause of the blaze.

"At this stage we are treating it as a suspicious fire, given it was an disused building and the way the furniture was stacked in that fire," Mr Castree said.

"At the end of the hallway, an area of approximately 3m x 3m has been damaged and some of the ceiling has been breached as well."

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze in the old St Stephen's hospital building
Fire crews at the scene of a blaze in the old St Stephen's hospital building Boni Holmes

Firefighters brought the blaze under control after 11am.

No-one was injured.

EARLIER (11.40AM): EMERGENCY crews are currently at the scene of a fire in the old St Stephen's hospital building at Maryborough. 　

Firefighters and police were called to the scene about 10.40am.

Part of John St has been cordoned off and a crime-scene set up.

An investigation team is on the way. 　

More to come.

Related Items

Topics:  fcfire fire fire fighters maryborough police qfes

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Where you stand on banning mobile phones from schools

Where you stand on banning mobile phones from schools

READERS had mixed views on the idea of banning the use of mobile phones during school hours.

Life Hacks project: Aussies’ living standards under threat

Australians’ living standards are declining for the first time in a generation, new Australian National University research for News Corp Australia’s LifeHacks project shows. Picture: iStock

Living standards are declining for the first time in a generation

Theatre hopefuls will bring Mary Poppins to life

THEATRE HOPEFULS: Auditioning for Mary Poppins: Happy Ever After are (L) Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy, 12, and Alexandrea Rossiter, 11. More auditions for the play will be held on February 18.

54 locals took part in the weekend auditions

Geeks unite in Pialba Place

NOW OPEN: Comics n Pop owners Carla and Simon Thornton have had positive feedback from the community since opening their store.

New comic book store opens in Hervey Bay.

Local Partners