UPDATE: Police investigating 'suspicious' M'boro fire

UPDATE (12:30PM): AUTHORITIES are treating the cause of a blaze at Maryborough's old St Stephen's hospital building as suspicious.

It follows a fire breaking out in the building about 10.40am on Monday.

Maryborough Fire Station officer Scott Castree said police and firefighters had not established the cause of the blaze.

"At this stage we are treating it as a suspicious fire, given it was an disused building and the way the furniture was stacked in that fire," Mr Castree said.

"At the end of the hallway, an area of approximately 3m x 3m has been damaged and some of the ceiling has been breached as well."

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze in the old St Stephen's hospital building Boni Holmes

Firefighters brought the blaze under control after 11am.

No-one was injured.

EARLIER (11.40AM): EMERGENCY crews are currently at the scene of a fire in the old St Stephen's hospital building at Maryborough.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene about 10.40am.

Part of John St has been cordoned off and a crime-scene set up.

An investigation team is on the way.

More to come.