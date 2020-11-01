Menu
News

BREAKING: Fire breaks out on Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
1st Nov 2020 11:10 AM

CREWS are at the scene of a vegetation fire at Susan River.

The fire started near Baxters Rd about 9.55am.

Three vehicles are currently at the scene.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple 0 immediately.

