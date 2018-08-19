BREAKING: Fire crews battle bushfire west of Torbanlea

AT LEAST three fire crews are battling a bushfire west of Torbanlea.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire that had broken out in a lot along Duckinwilla Rd in Cherwell about 3pm on Sunday.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the blaze was described as a "slow-moving fire in dense bushland."

Four more crews are en route to the scene.

The fire poses no immediate threat to property.

Smoke may affect Cherwell, so residents should close windows and doors and keep their medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.