A two-storey shed has been destroyed in a structural fire at Boonooroo this morning.

Emergency services were called to the private residence on Bates St just before 7am.

Four Queensland Fire and Rescue teams are on scene monitoring surrounding areas.

Fire crews battle two-storey shed blaze

Queensland Ambulance Service have treated a man in his 50s for minor burns and possible smoke inhalation.