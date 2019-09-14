Menu
Fire crews are battling a bushfire in Tuan Forest.
BREAKING: Fire crews called to battle Coast bushfire

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Sep 2019 10:06 AM
FIRE crews and HQ Plantation crews are at the scene of a bushfire in Tuan Forest.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the blaze near Tuan Rd just after 9.30am today.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire, which is posing no threat to property at this time. 

Smoke may affect nearby areas.

If affected, residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately. 

