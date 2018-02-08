PHOTOS: Burnt shell remains after house goes up in flames

House fire at Gallipoli St, Maryborough on Thursday, February 8

House fire at Gallipoli St, Maryborough on Thursday, February 8 Boni Holmes

Burnt shell remains after fire engulfs Maryborough home: Neighbours help save a dog from house fire in Maryborough home

UPDATE:

A BURNT out shell is all that remains of a house after it was engulfed in flames.

Three fire crews arrived at the Maryborough home on Gallipoli St about 11.30am.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesman said the smoke alarms were working at the property and a dog was saved.

No-one was home at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

House fire on Gallipoli St, Maryborough captured by neighbour Shloe Coughey. contributed

EARLIER:

A MARYBOROUGH house has gone up in flames.

Three fire crews were called to a blaze on Gallipoli St about 11.30am on Thursday.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Service described it as a "significant" structural fire.

Crews from Ergon Energy are also in attendance to remove power from the house.

More to come.