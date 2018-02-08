PHOTOS: Burnt shell remains after house goes up in flames

UPDATE:
A BURNT out shell is all that remains of a house after it was engulfed in flames.
Three fire crews arrived at the Maryborough home on Gallipoli St about 11.30am.
A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesman said the smoke alarms were working at the property and a dog was saved.
No-one was home at the time of the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
EARLIER:
A MARYBOROUGH house has gone up in flames.
Three fire crews were called to a blaze on Gallipoli St about 11.30am on Thursday.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Service described it as a "significant" structural fire.
Crews from Ergon Energy are also in attendance to remove power from the house.
More to come.