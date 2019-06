Queensland Fire and Emergency are at the scene of a tree fire near a children's playground.

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a children's playground in Hervey Bay where a tree caught fire on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew was tasked to the All Abilities playground in Pialba near Taylor St about 10am.

The blaze was extinguished.

Emergency services remain on scene.