The remains of a greenhouse that caught alight several days ago. Firefighters have contained a blaze that broke out near the area. Blake Antrobus
Fire crews contain Urangan blaze

Jessica Lamb
17th Sep 2018 4:23 PM

CREWS are still on the scene of a fire at the back of a suburban Urangan street in the same area where a greenhouse fire broke out several days ago.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency trucks and 11 fire fighters are on the scene at an property in between Southerden St and Urangan St.

The fire broke out within 20m of an abandoned home before spreading to a pile of wood and a fence.

Officers brought the fire under control by 4pm.

Residents in the area expressed frustration the blaze broke out in the same position as the one three days earlier and the fact it had spread further.

